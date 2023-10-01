Disha Patani pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on 7th anniversary of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Actress Disha Patani has taken to social media to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the release of the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and pay tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the titular role.

Released on Sep 30, 2016, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical sports drama directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film tells the story of star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with SSR stepping into the shoes of the iconic cricketer. The movie also featured Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher in prominent roles.

The film delves into the life of Dhoni, from his early years to a series of significant life events that shaped his career.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram account to mark the occasion. She posted a clip from the film and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the journey. Her heartfelt message read, "Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love wholeheartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy, safe, and heard. Life's too short for regrets! We couldn't say goodbye, but I hope you're happy and at peace."

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story marked Patani's debut in Hindi cinema, and since then, she has featured in a string of successful movies, including Kung Fu Yoga, Malang, Baaghi 2 and 3, Radhe, and Ek Villain Returns.

Looking ahead, Disha is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Yodha, Kanguva, and Kalki 2898 AD.

