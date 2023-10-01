Taylor Swift enjoys girls' night out with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner

In a star-studded evening that had fans buzzing, Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift stepped out for a girls' night to remember, accompanied by Hollywood A-listers Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. They were spotted at the renowned Italian eatery, Emilio’s Ballato, on Saturday just before the showdown between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift, 33, dazzled in an elegant little black dress, paired with a matching handbag and heels. Lively donned a beige crop top, a vibrant multicoloured striped skirt, a chic tweed blazer draped over her shoulders, and stylish tan boots. Turner, on the other hand, made a bold statement in a dark red leather jumpsuit complemented by black heeled leather boots.

This glamorous get-together comes on the heels of Swift's recent hangout with Brittany Mahomes at rumoured new flame Travis Kelce's post-game party in Kansas City on Sep. The "Cruel Summer" songstress is anticipated to make an appearance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Intriguingly, sources have revealed that Turner has been staying at a New York City residence owned by Swift amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas. This revelation follows sightings of Turner leaving the same residence just days prior.

Swift's rumoured romance with Kelce first garnered attention when she was spotted cheering for the Chiefs from Kelce's suite on Sep 24. After his team's resounding 41-10 victory against the Chicago Bears, Swift and Kelce, both 33, were captured on video leaving the venue together and driving off in one of the NFL star's personal collection convertibles.

An insider revealed that the pair is "having fun," describing Swift's first meeting with Kelce's parents as a casual and enjoyable gathering. According to the source, Kelce even "rented out a restaurant" for an intimate post-game celebration attended by Swift. "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure," the source added, shedding light on the low-key nature of their relationship.

