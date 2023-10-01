Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour film is coming to theatres soon! Read more details inside

Following Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert film will be heading to theatres soon. The film on Beyonce‘s smash hit Renaissance World Tour is in early talks and will be directly distributed through AMC Theatres, Variety has learned.

Fans will witness the cinematic version of Beyonce's tour on December 1 during the Thanksgiving weekend. Beyonce is yet to confirm her concert film. However, the sources are saying that she will officially announce her concert film at the final concert of her tour in Kansas City on Sunday.

As per Variety, Beyonce has been developing this project for years, which will include elements of her top-grossing 2023 live shows, parts of the long-gestating visual album Renaissance, and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour.

Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has made a surprise appearance at her mother's concerts several times. And she will make a cameo in the film, for sure. Reports have revealed that Beyonce shot the Renaissance World Tour in her hometown of Houston, Texas, in late September.

Half of this year has been ruled by Taylor Swift and Beyonce's tour. And now their movies are going to set the theatres on fire. On September 1, Taylor announced her Eras Tour film, which will hit theatres on October 13.

''The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said on social media while announcing the film.

The 33-year-old Swift wrapped up the North American leg of her global tour last month.

Queen B concert

Beyonce returned to the stage with her soul tour Renaissance after a seven-year-long gap. Beyonce's last solo tour was the Formation World Tour in 2016. Starting May 10, the songstress has captivated audiences with her mesmerizing performances of her hits and fashion choices.

Beyonce's world tour has set several records and has become the highest tour by a female artist in history with over $461 million, surpassing Madonna's Sticky and Swett tour, as per chart data.

