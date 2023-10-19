Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Aditya Thackeray seeks Bombay HC's intervention
A PIL, filed by the ‘Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India’ through its president, Rashid Khan Pathan, in September this year demanded the immediate arrest of Thackeray in connection with the “mysterious” deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.
Indian politician and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to be heard before any order is passed in a public interest litigation demanding a CBI probe in connection with the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.
In his application filed on October 13, Thackeray said the PIL would not be considered as a probe in the matter was already on by state machinery.
The PIL, filed by the ‘Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India’ through its president, Rashid Khan Pathan, in September this year demanded the immediate arrest of Thackeray in connection with the “mysterious” deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.
The PIL has not yet been taken up for hearing by HC.
“We have filed an intervention application saying we should be heard before any order is passed. We have said the PIL is not maintainable as the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput matter is already on by CBI,” Thackeray's lawyer has stated to the media.
“How can any order be passed in a PIL when a state machinery is already seized of the probe,” he added.
The PIL sought a probe against Thackeray by the CBI in relation to the two cases. Thackeray has served as a state minister in the Maharashtra government in previous years.
Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Initial probe by the Mumbai police stated that it was a case of suicide however, in July, the actor's father filed a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, accusing them of abetment of suicide. Rhea and Sushant were a couple during the time of Sushant's death.
The case was later transferred to the CBI which is presently carrying out a probe in the city. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing allegations of money laundering against Rhea and her family, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is looking into claims that Rhea used to consume drugs and had also given the same to Rajput.
Disha Salian, a former manager of Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad in Mumbai.
(With agency inputs)
