Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Aditya Thackeray seeks Bombay HC's intervention

Indian politician and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to be heard before any order is passed in a public interest litigation demanding a CBI probe in connection with the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.



In his application filed on October 13, Thackeray said the PIL would not be considered as a probe in the matter was already on by state machinery.



The PIL, filed by the ‘Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India’ through its president, Rashid Khan Pathan, in September this year demanded the immediate arrest of Thackeray in connection with the “mysterious” deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.



The PIL has not yet been taken up for hearing by HC.



“We have filed an intervention application saying we should be heard before any order is passed. We have said the PIL is not maintainable as the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput matter is already on by CBI,” Thackeray's lawyer has stated to the media.

“How can any order be passed in a PIL when a state machinery is already seized of the probe,” he added.



The PIL sought a probe against Thackeray by the CBI in relation to the two cases. Thackeray has served as a state minister in the Maharashtra government in previous years.