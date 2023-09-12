Top 10 world news: Top Republican orders impeachment inquiry for US Prez Biden, floods in Libya, and more

Biden's impeachment inquiry: Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday (Sep 12) said that he is directing a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.



Libya floods: More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered from the flood-hit eastern Libyan city of Derna, said a minister from the administration that controls east Libya. Meanwhile, the head of the IFRC in Libya said that around 10,000 people are thought to be missing after the major floods.

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia: The South Korean defence ministry has indicated that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, entered Russia on Tuesday (September 12) aboard his heavily fortified private train. This visit precedes his anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin.



More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered from the flood-hit eastern Libyan city of Derna, a minister from the administration that controls east Libya told Reuters, on Tuesday (September 12). He also said that a quarter of the city was wiped out by the floods after dams burst due to the storm which brought torrential rains in the region.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has remained silent on aid offers made by France following a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the most powerful to hit Morocco in a century. This comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nations, fueled by their shared colonial history.

Shehbaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan, confirmed on Tuesday (September 12) that his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the nation from London on October 21, ending his four-year exile.

For the first time in history, Indians may be able to purchase a new made-in-India iPhone model on the launch day. As Apple Inc. has been planning to bring the made-in-India iPhone 15 to the Indian market as well as some other regions on the debut day of the global sales, said officials.

The Polish government, on Tuesday (September 12) called on the European Union to extend the embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain ahead of the deadline and said that it would continue to block domestic imports even if Brussels lifts the ban. In response, Kyiv has warned that it would seek international arbitration over restrictions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterised the legal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump as a political witch hunt. He viewed these actions as a form of politically driven persecution.

Cow vigilante Mohit Yadav, who goes by the alias Monu Manesar, has been apprehended by the Haryana Police in connection to a clash that broke out between two groups following a religious procession in Nuh district of North Indian state of Haryana on July 31, media reports said.