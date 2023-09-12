Shehbaz confirms Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21
Story highlights
Shehbaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan, confirmed on Tuesday (September 12) that his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the nation from London on October 21, ending his four-year exile.
Shehbaz added that Nawaz will lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections. The 73-year-old has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019.
After a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership headed by Nawaz in London, Shehbaz said in a statement: "Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21."
PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the statement, which also mentioned that the party founder would be given a grand welcome upon his return.
Nawaz was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on "medical grounds". He was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018.
سابق وزیراعظم اور پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر شہباز شریف کا اہم بیان— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 12, 2023
معمار پاکستان اور رہبر عوام محمد نواز شریف 21 اکتوبر کو وطن واپس تشریف لائیں گے
محسن عوام محمد نواز شریف کا وطن آمد پر فقید المثال استقبال کیا جائے گا انشاءاللہ
(With inputs from agencies)
