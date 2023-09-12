IND vs SL Live Updates: Check head-to-head & ball-by-ball updates for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match
India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: India and Sri Lanka will clash in the 10th match of Asia Cup 2023, which will also be the 4th Super 4 game. R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium will host the highly-anticipated match on Tuesday, September 12, at 03:00 pm IST.
So far, India and Sri Lanka have won one match each in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage. On Monday, India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their previous match.
India vs Sri Lanka matches always have been nail-biting as both Asian cricketing giants give each other cut-throat competition.
Here are the live updates for IND vs SL Super 4 Asia Cup 2023.
So far, India and Sri Lanka have clashed in 165 One Day International (ODI) matches. Among them, India has won 96, while Sri Lanka has won 57. Thus, India has an edge over Sri Lanka in ODI matches. Eleven ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka ended with no result, and one ended in a tie. Furthermore, India has won 39 games at home, while Sri Lanka has won 28. Moreover, India has won 30 away matches, while Sri Lanka has won 12. In neutral venues, which were neither in India nor Sri Lanka, India won 27 games, while Sri Lanka won 17.