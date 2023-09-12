No nod to French quake aid offers by Moroccan King amid diplomatic tensions

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has remained silent on aid offers made by France following a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the most powerful to hit Morocco in a century. This comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nations, fueled by their shared colonial history. Morocco is pressing France to recognise the disputed Western Sahara region as Moroccan territory.

French aid groups and the French government have extended offers of assistance to support earthquake victims. However, Moroccan authorities have not granted permission for French aid workers to enter the country. The death toll stands at around 2,500.

Arnaud Fraisse, founder of the French aid group First Responders Without Borders, expressed frustration, reportedly stating, "Unfortunately, we still don't have the go-ahead from the Moroccan government," and he remains uncertain about the reasons for the delay. Later, Fraisse withdrew the aid offer, citing the elapsed "golden period" for finding survivors.

As French aid workers faced hurdles, a British team comprising 60 rescue specialists and four search dogs arrived in Morocco, transported by two Royal Air Force A400M aircraft provided by the Ministry of Defence.

Macron visit delays

In addition to colonial tensions, current relations between President Macron and King Mohammed VI have reached a low point. A planned visit by Macron to Morocco has faced repeated delays, and the post of Moroccan ambassador to France remains vacant. Moreover, Macron's efforts to improve relations with neighboring Algeria, a regional rival of Morocco, have reportedly irked the Moroccan monarch.

French foreign minister responds

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna stated that it is Morocco's decision if they are to decide to respond to aid pledges. She called the controversy "misplaced" and reiterated France's readiness to assist Morocco.

"This is a misplaced controversy," Colonna reportedly told BFM television. "We are ready to help Morocco. It's a sovereign Moroccan decision and it's up to them to decide," she added.

International aid efforts

Apart from France, Germany has also pledged support to Morocco without receiving a response, with German officials emphasising the absence of political motives behind this. Spain has sent 86 rescuers to Morocco after their assistance offer was accepted, while Gulf states Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are dispatching specialists.

Moroccan officials have explained their cautious approach to aid requests saying "a lack of coordination could be counterproductive.” French media reported that King Mohammed VI was in France when the earthquake occurred but promptly returned to Morocco later.