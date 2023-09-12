N. Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia ahead of anticipated meeting with Putin

The South Korean defence ministry has indicated that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, entered Russia on Tuesday (September 12) aboard his heavily fortified private train. This visit precedes his anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defence stated, "North Korea's Kim Jong Un is believed to have arrived in Russia early this morning via a private train."

As per Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, the train crossed the border into the Primorsky region from North Korea. Visual evidence shows a train composed of dark green carriages being towed along a railway track by a locomotive from Russian Railways.

A grand send-off

North Korean state media published images showing Kim Jong Un passing by honour guards and throngs of citizens carrying the national flag and bouquets. They also featured photographs of him bidding farewell from his green-and-yellow armoured train as it departed from the station, reported the Associated Press.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departs Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit Russia, September 10, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. Photo credits: Reuters

Kim's entourage presumably consists of key figures such as his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and high-ranking military officials, including Korean People's Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

Details of the meeting still unclear

A group of senior officials gathered at the station to give the North Korean leader a warm farewell, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency. However, it remains unspecified whether the train had already crossed the border. According to unconfirmed reports from unidentified Russian regional officials, Japanese broadcaster TBS indicated that Kim's train had indeed crossed the border and reached the border town of Khasan.

Also watch | North Korea's Kim Jong Un to visit Russia for talks with Putin

The Kremlin's official statement on Monday (September 11) briefly mentioned that the visit was at President Putin's invitation and was scheduled to occur "in the coming days." The Korean Central News Agency confirmed that the leaders would hold a meeting but did not specify the exact date and location.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov disclosed that President Putin and Kim Jong Un would lead their respective delegations in discussions and might also engage in one-on-one talks if necessary. Furthermore, it was revealed that President Putin would host an official dinner in honour of Kim during their summit.

Kim's upcoming visit marks his initial foreign journey since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which North Korea imposed stringent border restrictions for over three years to safeguard its underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)