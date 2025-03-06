Goods and services compliant with a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada would likely receive a one-month exclusion from the US tariffs, said US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the UK on Thursday (Mar 6) condemned the security breach incident during Indian EAM Jaishankar's visit, calling it 'unacceptable'.

In other news, Pakistan and Afghanistan nationals could be barred from entering the US amid President Donald Trump's stern actions against immigrants.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

Trump 'likely' to defer tariffs on goods under US-Mexico-Canada pact

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC Thursday that goods and services compliant with a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada would probably receive a one-month exclusion from President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Advertisment

UK condemns security breach during Jaishankar's visit, calls it 'unacceptable'

UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson, on Thursday (Mar 6), condemned the security breach incident, that took place outside the Chatham House during Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump travel ban: Will Pakistanis and Afghans be barred from entering US?

Amid US President Donald Trump taking stern actions against immigrants, people from Pakistan and Afghanistan could be barred from entering the US, according to a Reuters report.

‘Will soon be dead’: 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana alleges ‘torture’ if extradited to India

In his final attempts to evade Indian authorities, the 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana approached the US Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay on his extradition to India. In his petition, Rana claimed that he would be tortured and killed in India.

Can Trump dismantle Education Department with executive order?

US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to dismantle the Education Department, according to US media reports.

'Right man at the right time': World reacts after Trump's 'you are DEAD' warning to Hamas

Israeli and international leaders have been reacting to US President Donald Trump's warning to Hamas, expressing support for Trump's readiness to take action against the Palestinian militant group.

Trump speech: Lesotho pushes back, NZ pulls envoy over remarks

US President Donald Trump gave his first address to Congress since his return to the White House at the US Capitol on Tuesday (Mar 4). While talking about several world issues, his speech has sparked different reactions from foreign nations.

Passengers overpower teen trying to board plane in Australia with shotgun

Passengers overpowered a 17-year-old boy, on Thursday (Mar 6), who attempted to board a plane near the Australian city of Melbourne while armed with a shotgun and ammunition, according to police.

Amber Rose opens up about ex Kanye West controlling partner's dressing choice: 'He wants other men to....'

A month after Bianca Censori grabbed eyeballs for appearing in a naked dress on the Grammys 2025 red carpet along with her husband Kanye West, model Amber Rose has opened up about Kanye's influence over his parent's fashion choices. Kanye and Amber were in a relationship from 2008 -2010.

IPL 2025: Wiaan Mulder joins SunRisers Hyderabad as replacement for injured Brydon Carse

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder is all set to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after he was roped in by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday (Mar 6). Mulder will replace injured Brydon Carse who opted out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 due to an injury. Mulder will join the likes of Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head and others in the rank of SRH, who finished runners-up in IPL 2024.