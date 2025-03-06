South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder is all set to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after he was roped in by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday (Mar 6). Mulder will replace injured Brydon Carse who opted out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 due to an injury. Mulder will join the likes of Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head and others in the rank of SRH, who finished runners-up in IPL 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Wiaan Mulder as replacement for injured Brydon Carse.#TATAIPL | @SunRisers | Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2025

Mulder joins SRH

Having gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auctions in November, Mulder will get his opportunity after Carse suffered an injury during the Champions Trophy clash against Australia on Feb 22. Mulder’s base price of INR 7.5 million did not see him get any buyers while SRH’s bid of INR 10 million on Carse did not rip rewards after the speedster's injury.

SRH will be one of the favourites to win the IPL 2025 as they look to win their second title in the competition history. Mulder’s addition will be great for the franchise as they look to end the eight-year trophy drought.

Mulder was part of the South Africa side that reached the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 before losing to New Zealand. The all-rounder has played in 11 T20Is, 18 Tests, and 25 ODIs. In his international career, he has taken 60 wickets and accumulated 970 runs.

SRH IPL 2025 Squad

Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami (Rs. 10 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs. 8 crore), Ishan Kishan (Rs. 11.25 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs. 3.2 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs. 2.40 crore), Atharva Taide (Rs. 30 lakh), Abhinav Manohar (Rs. 3.20 crore), Simarjeet Singh (Rs. 1.50 crore), Zeeshan Ansari (Rs. 40 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 1 crore), Brydon Carse (Rs. 1 crore), Kamindu Mendis (Rs. 75 lakh), Aniket Verma (Rs. 30 lakh), Eshan Malinga (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs. 30 lakh).