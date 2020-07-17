Top 10 world news today: Zuckerberg lashes out at Trump, UK schools to reopen and more

'Significant return to normality from November': UK PM Johnson allows schools to reopen, bring back audiences in stadiums

Amid the new measures, PM Johnson gave new powers to local authorities to contain the outbreak while allowing public transport to operate.

Chinese billionaires, including Jack Ma could be barred from US with travel ban

Earlier a report said US could impose a travel ban that could potentially affect more than 90 million people from China

Now, Facebook's Zuckerberg lashes out at Trump's coronavirus response during live stream chat with Fauci

Fauci told Zukerberg that public health measures should be seen as a "vehicle or gateway to opening the country" and not as an "obstacle".

Russia: Police raid prominent opposition leader's office

He said the ban was imposed on him to prevent his campaigning across the country ahead of the regional polls in September.

Police search for man after flag stolen from site of Hong Kong handover ceremony

Police said the man was reportedly wearing back shirt and black trousers.

Catalan government urges Barcelona residents to stay home amid rise in coronavirus cases

Catalonia had recorded three deaths and 938 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with most cases reported in Barcelona.

Seoul revokes permits of North Korean defector groups

The leaflets -- usually attached to hot air balloons or floated in bottles -- criticise North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions.

Australian researchers invent 20-minute coronavirus blood test

Their test, using 25 microlitres of plasma from blood samples, looks for agglutination, or a clustering of red blood cells, that the coronavirus causes.

European Union's coronavirus rescue summit 'moment of truth', says Macron

The EU is planning to spend around $2.3 billion on the advance purchase of vaccines in testing on behalf of its 27 member states.

Notorious Russian pranksters trick Polish President by claiming to be UN secretary general

The duo called as Vovan and Lexus, is known for posing as foreign officials in prank calls with European politicians have hoodwinked Duda after they were able to reach his telephone.