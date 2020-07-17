Police search for man after flag stolen from site of Hong Kong handover ceremony

A manhunt has been launched in Hong Kong after a man reportedly stole a flag from the site of China's July 1 Hong Kong handover ceremony, reports said.

A security guard reportedly chased the man at Hong Kong’s Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Police said the man was reportedly wearing back shirt and black trousers. Hong Kong has witnessed a series of clashes with police ever since China implemented the national security law.

The offence carries a maximum of 10 years under Hong Kong law.

The New York Times on Wedesday said it was moving its digital news hub from Hong Kong to South Korea due to the implementation of national security law even as leader Carrie Lam assured "100 percent guarantee" on media freedoms.

Meanwhile, China has accused Hong Kong democracy activists of trying to start a revolution as residents turned up to choose candidates for upcoming legislative elections despite warnings from the government.

China's Liaison Office said it was "a serious provocation against the current election system" while singling out pro-democracy activist Benny Tai.

"The goal of the Benny Tai gang and the opposition camp is to seize power to govern Hong Kong, with a vain attempt to launch a Hong Kong version of a 'colour revolution'," the office said.