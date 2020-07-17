European Union's coronavirus rescue summit 'moment of truth', says Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the European Union was facing a "moment of truth", as leaders gathered for a summit to negotiate a huge post-coronavirus recovery plan.

"It's our European project that in play here," Macron said, as he arrived at the first face-to-face Brussels summit for five months, held under social distancing rules.

EU health ministers had said on Thursday that they were planning a common strategy to prevent new coronavirus wave and that they were happy that the European Commission would support efforts of vaccine developers to produce safe and effective vaccines.

"We are at present in negotiations with industry, with member states, in partnership with member states in order to be able to have access to a vaccine or vaccines as quickly as possible, available in an equitable way to all," said the EU Commissioner for health and food safety Stella Kyriakides, said in a joint conference with EU health ministers.

The EU is planning to spend around $2.3 billion on the advance purchase of vaccines in testing on behalf of its 27 member states.

EU countries are also pursuing their own initiatives, with Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands making a joint deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca to buy up front its vaccine under development.

AstraZeneca, France's Sanofi, and US firms Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna are among companies trialing vaccines against the coronavirus.