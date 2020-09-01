Top 10 world news today: Woman sues China, Pope Francis on Paris Climate Agreement, and more

A woman from Wuhan is suing China for her father's death due to COVID-19

Lei’s father had got infected with coronavirus in the end of January

'Creation is groaning': Pope Francis urges countries to follow Paris Climate Agreement

"Modern society had pushed the planet beyond its limits and the time to fix a climate emergency was running out", he said

Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries

Companies developing vaccines requiring exceptional cold storage, such as Moderna and CureVac, are working hard to make their injections last longer in transit

Lawsuit says McDonald's discriminates against Black franchisees

In a complaint seeking up to $1 billion of damages, the plaintiffs said McDonald's has not offered profitable restaurant locations and growth opportunities to Black franchisees

Texts books and face masks, Europe's children return to school

Hand cleansing stations, social distancing and staggered play time will become the new normal as countries across Europe seek ways to get children back into the classroom

‘We will never give up’: Charlie Hebdo says republishing Prophet Mohammad's cartoon

"We will never lie down. We will never give up," wrote its director Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau in an editorial to go with the republication of the cartoons in its latest edition.

'Singing dogs' that were believed to be extinct resurface in Papua

An extremely rare breed of dogs which was for long believed to be extinct, has resurfaced

UAE 'disgraced forever' by making a deal with Israel: Iran's Khamenei

Owing to growing fears surrounding Iran, the deal marked first such correspondence between an Arab country and Israel in over 20 years

Timeline: From devastating Beirut blast to new Lebanese government

From the Beirut port blast to the nomination of a new premier, here are developments in Lebanon as French President Emmanuel Macron visits on the centenary of the foundation of Greater Lebanon.

Millions of children return to schools across world: Here's the list of countries

Millions of mask-wearing children headed back to school after summer holidays despite rising numbers of coronavirus infections.