Timeline: From devastating Beirut blast to new Lebanese government

From the Beirut port blast to the nomination of a new premier, here are developments in Lebanon as French President Emmanuel Macron visits on the centenary of the foundation of Greater Lebanon.

Devastation

On August 4, one of the biggest ever non-nuclear explosions destroys much of Beirut's port and devastates swathes of the capital.

The detonation was caused by a fire in a warehouse which Lebanese authorities acknowledge held a vast stockpile of ammonium nitrate for the past six years.

The huge explosion leaves at least 188 dead, more than 6,500 injured and nearly 300,000 homeless.

The tragedy strikes as Lebanon has for months been mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, marked by an unprecedented depreciation of its currency, massive layoffs and drastic banking restrictions.

(Photograph:AFP)