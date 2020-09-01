UAE 'disgraced forever' by making a deal with Israel: Iran's Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday said that the United Arab Emirates had betrayed the Islamic world along with the Palestinians by making a deal with Israel, which would effectively normalise ties.

"Of course, the UAE's betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to have a foothold in the region and forgot Palestine," Khamenei said.

"The Emiratis will be disgraced forever for this treachery against the Islamic world, Arab nations and Palestine”, he added.

A delegation of senior Israeli and US officials recently concluded a trip to Abu Dhabi, where they finalised the pacy. In attendance was also Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, and his senior advisor.

"The UAE along with Israelis and evil Americans like the Jewish member of Trump's family are working together against the interests of the Islamic world," Khamenei said, while referring to Kushner.

"I hope Emiratis wake up and compensate for what they did”, he added.

On August 31, the delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi on an El Al plane, which marked the first direct commercial passenger flight between Israel and the UAE.

Owing to growing fears surrounding Iran, the deal marked first such correspondence between an Arab country and Israel in over 20 years.

Palestinian leaders and activists believe the deal with negatively impact their struggle for an independent state.

Under the Trump administration, Sunni Muslim Arab countries have been encouraged to engage with Israel, as opposed to Shiite Iran.