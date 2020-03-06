Top 10 world news today: Vatican's first coronavirus case, US Embassy attacked and more

Migrants, police clash at Turkey-Greece border despite Erdogan-Putin ceasefire deal

Police once against fired tear gas canisters at the migrants at the Kastanies/Pazarkule crossing which has witnessed fierce clashes between migrants and police both on the Greek and Turkish crossings. Read More

Bethlehem under lockdown after virus cases confirmed

Israel has imposed a lockdown on the city of Bethlehem over coronavirus fears as Palestinian authorities announced a two-week ban on tourists and shuttered the Church of the Nativity. Read More

Suicide bombers target US embassy in Tunisia; one police officer killed

Suicide bombers target US embassy in Tunisia one police officer killed,Tunisia's interior ministry said two terrorists were killed while carrying out the attack with four policemen injured. Read More

Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

'It's all fake': Senior Chinese official heckled by Wuhan residents

Several clips are shared online since Thursday that showed occupants of an apartment block in Wuhan shouting "it's all fake" when Vice Premier Sun Chunlan went for inspection. Read More

Adviser to Iran's foreign minister dies of coronavirus

Adviser to Iran's foreign minister dies of coronavirus, an adviser to Iran's foreign minister who took part in the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis has died from coronavirus, the official IRNA news agency reported. Read More

Secret documents reveal Iran hiding its nuclear activities, building a tunnel for a nuclear detonation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sounded an alarm after an archive of Iran's secret documents revealed the extent of the country's nuclear programme. Read More

Amid coronavirus outbreak, China bans consumption of wild animals

In the wake of coronavirus epidemic, China banned the consumption of wild animals on Thursday under preventive measures to contain the deadly virus. It is believed that the virus was spawned in a market in Wuhan that sold wild animals including bats, snakes and pangolins as food. Read More

Afghanistan: At least 27 killed after gunmen target political rally in Kabul

At least 27 people have been killed after an assault on a political rally in Kabul. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said women and children were among the dead with at least 29 people injured. Read More

Bhutan confirms first coronavirus case, US tourist tested positive: Government

The isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has reported its first case of the coronavirus after a US tourist tested positive, the prime minister said Friday, the tiny landlocked country, famous for measuring Gross National Happiness has emerged as a popular tourist destination in recent years. Read More

