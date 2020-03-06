'It's all fake': Senior Chinese official heckled by Wuhan residents

A top Chinese official was heckled by residents of Wuhan who yelled "it's all fake" during the official neighbourhood inspection.

Several clips are shared online since Thursday that showed occupants of an apartment block in Wuhan shouting "it's all fake" when Vice Premier Sun Chunlan went for inspection.

"It's fake! It's fake!" shout residents of a community in #COVID19 epicenter Wuhan in a viral video on China's social media. They have accused property management of cheating them by only appearing to provide promised necessities. Investigation is underway

Chinese media reported that the complaints were an outcry against the community's property management, who were allegedly only pretending to have volunteers deliver vegetables and meat to the people of the towers in the city.

State news agency Xinhua reported late on Thursday that Sun went to check whether residents are getting vegetables and other necessities.

Many residents in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus that is under lockdown since January 23, say that the community workers do not provide them in sufficient amount the necessary items. The community workers claim that they have been overwhelmed.

Surprisingly, China's censors, that are quick to suppress any criticism of government officials, have not acted on these homemade videos as they are still on Weibo, the country's Twitter-like social media platform.

But the central administration appears to be seizing the videos to build a narrative that Beijing is listening to the demands of the people and the local officials are to be blamed for the unrest.

After the lockdown, most of the residents are relying on online group buying to get food.

Supermarkets and neighbourhood committees have tried to meet up with the rising demands, but some residents complain of the quality and prices of the food.

Global Times reported on Friday a central government guiding group for the epidemic requested local authorities to address the supply problems after the incident.

Edited video

An edited video of the same incident was shared by People's Daily on Twitter that suggested that only person is shouting.

However, experts claimed that the trimmed video is shared to downplay the incident.

People on Weibo came out in support for Wuhan residents, with one saying, "I hope this has an effect".

