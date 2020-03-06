Suicide bombers target US embassy in Tunisia; one police officer killed

Suicide bombers targeted the US embassy in Tunisia killing at least one police officer and injuring four people.

Emergency personnel are responding to an explosion that occurred near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates. — U.S. Embassy Tunis (@usembassytunis) March 6, 2020 ×

Two terrorists on a motorbike blew themselves up as they tried to enter the embassy which was prevented by the police.

Tunisia's interior ministry said two terrorists were killed while carrying out the attack with four policemen injured.

Authorities immediately put up roadblocks and evacuated international institutions.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.