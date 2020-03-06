Suicide bombers target US embassy in Tunisia; one police officer killed

Mar 06, 2020

Tunis blast was attack targeting US embassy, caused injuries

Suicide bombers targeted the US embassy in Tunisia killing at least one police officer and injuring four people.

Two terrorists on a motorbike blew themselves up as they tried to enter the embassy which was prevented by the police.

Tunisia's interior ministry said two terrorists were killed while carrying out the attack with four policemen injured.

Authorities immediately put up roadblocks and evacuated international institutions.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.