Migrants, police clash at Turkey-Greece border despite Erdogan-Putin ceasefire deal

Migrants clashed with authorities on the Turkish borders for the second week today as they attempted to cross into Greece.

Police once against fired tear gas canisters at the migrants at the Kastanies/Pazarkule crossing which has witnessed fierce clashes between migrants and police both on the Greek and Turkish crossings.

Greece had said earlier that it had stopped at least 35,000 migrants trying to cross its border in the past week.

Turkey has deployed extra police in an attempt to pushback the migrants.

With the situation threatening the spiral out of control, European Union foreign ministers are due to discuss the crisis in Croatia today.

"We have clear evidence that this population movement has been created and orchestrated by Turkey. I want to be clear the European Union will not let this human pain be exploited," Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias said



Turkey had said last week that it was no longer going to stop migrants at its border who had flooded the country due to the conflict in Syria.

In order to ease the situation, Turkey President Erdogan had met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to difuse the situation.

The two leaders reached an agreement to come to a ceasefire.

Putin said the agreement was reached to "serve as a good basis for ending fighting in the Idlib de-escalation zone and ending the suffering of the civilian population".

Putin had said earlier that the situation in Idlib province had become so tense it required one-on-one talks with President Erdogan.