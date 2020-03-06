Secret documents reveal Iran hiding its nuclear activities, building a tunnel for a nuclear detonation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sounded an alarm after an archive of Iran's secret documents revealed the extent of the country's nuclear programme.

The secret documents which reveal the extent of Iran's past nuclear research have drawn immense scrutiny.

The documents say that Iran was even planning to build a tunnel for a nuclear explosion. Tehran has been accused of stockpiling enriched uranium which is used in nuclear missiles.

Meanwhile, US has said that the world nations must hold Iran responsible for breaching its nuclear commitments.

While the US pulled out of Iran nuclear deal in 2018, EU, Russia and China still remain signatories to the deal.