Top 10 world news today: UN chief visits destroyed Ukraine towns and more

During a visit to Borodyanka, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described war as "evil" and "absurd." During Guterres' tour, he also went to Irpin and Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were allegedly killed by Russian forces. In other news, Moderna has formally submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in children fewer than six years old, beginning a long-awaited government review process.

In 21st century, war is an absurdity: UN chief visits destroyed Ukraine towns

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked Russia to assist the International Criminal Court (ICC) on investigations into suspected war crimes committed during its invasion of Ukraine during a subsequent visit to Bucha.

Moderna asks FDA to authorise its COVID vaccine for children younger than 6

Moderna's request is based on data released in March that showed two 25-microgram doses of their vaccine were effective in this age range. These are lower amounts than the two 100-microgram doses given to adults.

Opinion | Imran Khan, if Pakistan burns, you will have blood on your hands

Imran Khan has asked his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf followers to assemble in the capital for yet another rally when he gives the call. By provoking his supporters to march to the Pakistani capital, several critics say, he is trying to take Pakistan down a very dangerous path.

Warning to Chrome users! Google says browser successfully targeted by hackers

Chrome users have been warned as Google revealed 30 new security flaws, including seven that pose a 'high' threat. The tech firm has warned billions of users that the browser has been successfully targeted by hackers.

Germany votes overwhelmingly in favour of supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine

Germany will become the latest European power to send ‘heavy weapons and complex systems’ to Ukraine after the country’s lawmakers voted in favour of aiding Ukraine with ammunition.

150 skulls found in Mexican cave turn out to be remains of sacrificial victims from AD 900

Crime scenes usually end up in the arrest of the accused. But Mexican police, while finding a pile of around 150 skulls in a cave near Guatemalan border, could never imagine what it will actually turn out to be.

Nandan Nilekani looking to help Indian small merchants with ONDC system

The project currently known as Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will reportedly be an open network for small merchants to directly provide their products to traders as well as consumers.

Gallery | Occupational hazard? The world leaders who faced slaps, shoes, tomatoes & more

After slap and eggs, French President Emmanuel Macron was recently targeted by a bunch of tomatoes. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Here's a list of infamous incidents when leaders and politicians were attacked by the public.

Will Elon Musk finally testify against Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard defamation case?

Heard and Musk were in a relationship for a year in 2016 and it was widely being reported that he would testify on behalf of his ex-girlfriend. But it has now been confirmed that Musk will not be testifying in court.

IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh shares words of wisdom for struggling Virat Kohli

Commenting on Kohli's dip in form, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that the ex-skipper needs to once again become a free-flowing personality to rediscover his mojo.