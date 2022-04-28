A crime scene? 150 skulls found in Mexican cave turn out to be remains of sacrificial victims from AD 900

Crime scenes usually end up in the arrest of the accused. But Mexican police, while finding a pile of around 150 skulls in a cave near Guatemalan border, could never imagine what it will actually turn out to be.

Wondering what it was actually? Well, let’s cut to the chase and finally break it to you, it was the remains of sacrificial victims, who were killed between AD 900 and 1200, the National Institute of Anthropology and History said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the institute, which is also known as INAH, said, "Believing they were looking at a crime scene, investigators collected the bones and started examining them in Tuxtla Gutierrez, the state capital.”

It took around a decade to carry out the tests and analysis to come to the conclusion.

In these victims, there were more females than males.

These victims in the cave may have been ritually decapitated. Later, the skulls were put for display on a kind of trophy rack, which is known as a 'tzompantli’, the experts said on Wednesday.

The experts recommended calling the archaeological experts in such cases and not police.

"When people find something that could be in an archaeological context, don't touch it and notify local authorities or directly the INAH," archaeologist Javier Montes de Paz told AP.

