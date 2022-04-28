Will Elon Musk finally testify against Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard defamation case?

Ever since the trial in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case began three weeks ago, there has been speculation whether Elon Musk would be testifying on behalf of Heard.



Heard and Musk were in a relationship for a year in 2016 and it was widely being reported that he would testify on behalf of his ex-girlfriend. But it has now been confirmed that Musk will not be testifying in court.



Depp filed a suit against the actress after she wrote an op-ed in 2018 saying was "a public figure representing domestic abuse." While she did not name Depp, his lawyers claimed that it's was in reference to Depp since she has previously claimed he was physically violent toward her during their marriage.



In his 2020 UK libel case, Depp had accused Heard of having an affair with Musk while she was still married to the actor. Musk later denied the accusation, clarifying that the two got into a relationship in April 2016 after she had filed for a divorce.

While Musk has been listed as a witness in the defamation case, his lawyer confirmed to Fox News that the billionaire will not be testifying.



A doorman at a building in Los Angeles where Depp and Heard lived had testified that he often saw Musk at least "a few times a week" at Depp’s penthouse in 2015.



The SpaceX founder "always visited when Mr Depp was not at home," he had added.



Musk, 50, also was allegedly given access to the building’s parking garage at the request of Heard and that he would be led up the residence via the penthouse elevator.

"Musk’s first appearance in Mr Depp’s penthouse occurred shortly after Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at Mr Depp in Australia when she learned that Mr Depp wanted the couple to enter into a post-nuptial agreement concerning assets in their marriage," court papers reportedly stated. "Ms Heard’s violently aimed projectile virtually severed Mr Depp’s middle finger on his right hand and shattered the bones."

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that another star witness, James Franco will also not be testifying in court.

