'In 21st century, war is an absurdity': UN chief Antonio Guterres visits destroyed Ukrainian towns

During a visit to Borodyanka, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described war as "evil" and "absurd."

During Guterres' tour, he also went to Irpin and Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were allegedly killed by Russian forces. Multiple investigations into possible war crimes in Ukraine have been begun, including by Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I saw my granddaughters running away in panic. War is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century," Guterres said.

Guterres also asked Russia to assist the International Criminal Court (ICC) on investigations into suspected war crimes committed during its invasion of Ukraine during a subsequent visit to Bucha.

"I fully support the ICC and I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC. But when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself," he said during a visit to Bucha outside Kyiv, where hundreds of dead civilians were discovered after Russian troops pulled out.



The death of civilians was revealed to Guterres in Bucha, at the location of a mass grave behind a church.

"Here, you feel how important it is for a thorough investigation and accountability," the UN secretary-general added.

Despite widespread criticism of Russian atrocities in the Kyiv satellite towns of Bucha and Irpin, Ukrainian President Zelensky has stated that the situation in Borodianka is "far more dreadful" than in Bucha.

Guterres is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Thursday after his visit to Bucha.

(With inputs from agencies)