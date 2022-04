Occupational hazard? The world leaders who faced slaps, shoes, tomatoes and more

Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 02:30 PM(IST)

Here's a list of infamous incidents when leaders and politicians were attacked by the public

After slap and eggs, French President Emmanuel Macron was recently targetted by a bunch of tomatoes. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Emmanuel Macron: Slap, egg and now tomatoes

Emmanuel Macron, who recently won the French Presidential election, was targeted on April 26 with tomatoes, which were hurled by a disgruntled onlooker when he made his first public appearance after his re-election victory.

He was targetted before also, in June 2021, he was slapped in the face by a man while greeting locals on another trip. In the past, Macron was also hit by egg that was thrown from the crowd in Lyon.

France 🇫🇷 Epic Scenes 🔥 Macron gets a warm French Welcome, pelted with a hail of Tomatoes...🍅 They'll never be able to walk the streets alone 💣🔥👊 pic.twitter.com/dIoONcmmO0 — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@risemelbourne) April 27, 2022 ×

Watch the video when Macron was slapped:

(Photograph:Others)