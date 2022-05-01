Top 10 world news today: Ukraine FM asks China to be security guarantor, and more

Ukraine's foreign minister has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow recently published by Beijing's state media. China's lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19 are "cruel" and Taiwan will not follow suit, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday.

Foreign minister Kuleba asks China to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

In a lengthy interview, he told Xinhua news agency that "Ukraine is currently studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers."

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang slams China's 'cruel' coronavirus lockdowns

"We have a plan, and there is a rhythm to it. "We will not lock down the country and cities as cruelly as China," he said.

Pak PM hits 'jackpot' in maiden visit, secures $8bn from Saudi Arabia: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s maiden visit to Saudi Arabia seems to have been successful as it has been helpful in securing a "sizeable package" of around $8 billion from the kingdom, a media report said.

Exile of anti-vaxxers, QAnon loyalists can end with Musk's takeover of Twitter

With billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, experts believe that the exile of anti-vaxxers, QAnon loyalists, neo-Nazis, and former US President Donald Trump can come to an end.

We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of Covid, Biden takes a dig at Trump

US President Joe Biden while appearing at the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington made fun of his own declining approval ratings while taking a dig at ex-president Trump.

Beijing’s Temple of Heaven misses tourists during China's biggest holiday week

As the number of cases in Beijing increases day by day, here are a few before and after covid images which show how the pandemic affected this World Heritage Site.

Tensions in ISS: Russia announces that it will be ending space cooperation with NASA, ESA

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict crossing the two-month mark, the tensions between Moscow and the West continue to escalate.

From recession to inflation, how the US Fed has dealt with crisis

The US Federal Reserve has strongly signaled it will raise interest rates by half a percentage point this week to rein in soaring inflation, and likely continue hiking throughout this year.

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said.

Seoul celebrates ‘Lantern Festival’ after three years of covid hiatus

The lantern festival commemorating Buddha’s birthday returned to Seoul’s streets, after three years of being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.