In pics: Beijing’s Temple of Heaven misses tourists during China's biggest holiday week

On Saturday, (April 30) China reported more than 10,700 domestic covid cases.
With the resurgence of the coronavirus in the country, and due to stricter covid restrictions, fewer tourists can be seen visiting Beijing’s Temple of heaven for the annual Labour Day holidays.
(Photograph:AFP)
One of the 'busiest' travelling breaks
The five-day holiday from May 1 to May 4 is usually one of the busiest travel times in China. But as the picture above shows, it is clear that there is a major difference in the situation before covid.
(Photograph:AFP)
Negative covid reports
Tourists and Consumers in the capital are required to provide documentation of negative covid test within 48 hours of the commencement of the long holiday to enter public venues such as shops, malls and scenic spots. This includes the famous temple.
(Photograph:AFP)
Eerily quiet streets
At the start of the five-day Labour Day break, streets were eerily quiet. The recent outbreak had paralysed the city of 25 million.
As per the National Health Commission, cases in Beijing have risen to 54.
China maintains a zero-COVID policy aimed at eradicating the disease, leading to frustration, especially in Shanghai, where many residents have been cooped up for more than a month.
(Photograph:AFP)
Race against time
Beijing officials are racing against the clock to identify COVID cases and isolate anyone who has been exposed.
As China's capital strengthened COVID restrictions on Sunday in the face of an outbreak, the streets remained deserted.