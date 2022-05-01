In pics: Beijing’s Temple of Heaven misses tourists during China's biggest holiday week

Eerily quiet streets

At the start of the five-day Labour Day break, streets were eerily quiet. The recent outbreak had paralysed the city of 25 million.

As per the National Health Commission, cases in Beijing have risen to 54.

China maintains a zero-COVID policy aimed at eradicating the disease, leading to frustration, especially in Shanghai, where many residents have been cooped up for more than a month.

