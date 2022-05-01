We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of Covid, Biden takes a dig at Trump

US President Joe Biden while appearing at the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington on Saturday made fun of his own declining approval ratings while taking a dig at ex-president Trump.

"I'm really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have," Biden said.

Biden, 79, said: "This is the first time the president has attended this dinner in six years, it’s understandable. We had a horrible plague – followed by two years of Covid,” while taking a swipe at Trump. The traditional dinner which is being attended by US presidents was cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

“Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup if that occurred,” the US president added as the crowd erupted.

This time the visitors had to be tested for the virus as the White House said President Biden may wear a mask when he is not speaking.

The White House correspondents association dinner is held every year to celebrate reporters who cover the White House and it raises funds for scholarships.

The gala this time was attended by US secretary of state Antony Blinken including Biden's cabinet ministers and journalists from US networks.

(With inputs from Agencies)

