Biden's plan to set up 'truth ministry' gets panned from his opponents

USA's Department of Home Security (DHS) is setting up a new Disinformation Governance Board, reported Politico Playbook. The board is being set up to coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security. It will reportedly focus 'specifically' on irregular migration and Russia.

The report said that Nina Jankowicz will be the executive director of the board. She previously was a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center. She has also advised Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in past.

These steps reportedly being taken by Biden administration have started a fierce online debate. Biden-critics are equating the board with 'Ministry of Truth' from George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984. In the book, this ministry, despite having 'truth' in its name works as a propaganda ministry.

"Boy did Orwell call it or what? We're literally going to have our own Ministry of Truth soon," said a Twitter user.

"...So to make sure there are no abuses of power we are going to create a hyper-partisan government controlled Ministry of Truth!!!" tweeted Donald Trump Jr

"When I get to the Senate I’ll defund the Biden Administration’s Ministry of Truth. This is downright scary," said JD Vance, a 'Trump-endorsed Senate candidate.

The Biden Administration creating a DHS 'Disinformation Governance Board' is nothing more than a Ministry of Truth set up to silence opposition. The 1st Amendment was designed to prevent the government from doing this... the 2nd Amendment was designed to stop them if they tried," tweeted Tim Young

