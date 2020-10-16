Top 10 world news today: UK says Brexit talks over, Twitter changes policy and more

UK says Brexit trade talks are 'over' unless EU shifts

European Union leaders agreed a 'fair' new partnership with Britain was 'worth every effort' but that the bloc would not compromise at any cost and was ready for an abrupt split in trade worth a trillion euros every year.

Missile fired where Turkey cleared way for S-400 test

According to a report published in Reuters, a video, taken in the coastal city of Sinop, showed a narrow column of smoke headed high into the blue sky.

Twitter changes policy on hacking after Biden censorship expose fiasco

Twitter policy chief Vijaya Gadde tweeted that the company has made the decision after receiving feedback on its enforcement earlier.

Former France president Sarkozy charged over Libyan campaign financing

Sarkozy, who has persistently denied claims that he accepted millions of euros from Kadhafi, some of it delivered in cash-stuffed suitcases, had vowed to clear his name, even if it takes years.

Kyrgyzstan ends state of emergency as nationalist consolidates power

Former President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who resigned on Thursday, ordered troops to be deployed in Bishkek last week after days of unrest triggered by an Oct. 4 parliamentary election in which his allies were accused of vote-buying.

Pfizer plans to seek authorisation for Covid vaccine in November

The company said it hopes to move ahead with the vaccine after safety data is available in the third week of November, immediately lifting the company's shares two percent in the US.

Russia proposes one-year extension of New START treaty with US

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy

China warns Canada against granting Hong Kongers sanctuary

The remarks by Cong Peiwu, Beijing's Ottawa envoy, prompted a rebuke from Canada's foreign minister, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

Russia spreads fake news about Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine; claims it turns humans into monkeys

These images are being studied as a crude retaliation and a desperate try to harm all other vaccines who are competing against Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Lukashenko regime in Belarus puts opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on 'wanted list'

Oppostion leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya,38, had earlier given an ultimatum to Lukashenko quit by October 25.