Lukashenko regime in Belarus puts opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on 'wanted list'

According to reports, President Lukashenko's government in Belarus has put opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on its "wanted list".

Russia's state-owned RIA news agency reported that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was put on the "wanted list" by the Belarus government over allegedly making calls to overthrow the constitutional order.

Tsikhanouskaya had fled to Lithuania after the disputed August 9 elections which was claimed by Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya was later seen in Berlin where she met Chancellor Merkel while calling for Lukashenko's removal.

Tikhanovskaya,38, had earlier given an ultimatum to Lukashenko quit by October 25 and halt the "state terror". "If our demands are not met by October 25, the whole country will peacefully take to the streets," Tsikhanouskaya had said in a statement.

"And on October 26 a nationwide strike will begin at all enterprises, all roads will be blocked, and sales at state stores will collapse," she said, adding, "You have 13 days,"

Sviatlana's husband Sergei Tikhanovsky has been jailed by Lukashenko's regime.

Belarus has witnessed large scale street protests against Lukashenko who has been in power since 1994. Several people have been arrested in anti-government protests in the country.



Tsikhanouskaya has also appeared on Russia's wanted list after the interior ministry asserted due to an agreement reached earlier on a regional block in which both Russia and Belarus were members.