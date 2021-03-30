Top 10 world news today: Suez Canal blockage probe begins, Biden releases first slate of judicial nominees and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world
Probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
US President Joe Biden releases first slate of judicial nominees
Turkish lira drops after President Erdogan fires deputy central bank chief
Protests in Mexico after death of Salvadoran woman in police custody
Canada to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55
My son thinks he will be killed like Samuel Paty: Father of UK school teacher
China's parliament approves plan for electoral reforms in Hong Kong: Report
N Korea's Kim Yo Jong slams South Korea for criticising recent missile test
Brazilian foreign minister resigns after criticism over vaccine shortage: Report