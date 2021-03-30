Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong slams South Korea for criticising recent missile test

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong on Tuesday slammed the South Korean president for referring to North Korea’s recent missile tests as “concerning”.

Yo Jong added that South Korea, the United States, and North Korea should not create hurdles in talks, as reported by state outlet KCNA on Tuesday.

Last week, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, signalling steady progress of its weapons programme while piling up pressure on the United States.

Soon after the launches, South Korean President Jae-in Moon said that all three countries (North Korea, South Korea, and US) should continue to pursue dialogue. Kim Yo Jong called Moon’s remarks disgraceful and criticised him for siding with the United States.

The US had condemned the missile test while adding that North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes threaten international peace and security.

North Korea said on Monday that the UN Security Council showed a double standard as its sanctions committee criticised the country's recent missile test as a violation of UN resolutions.

The statement came after North Korea said on Saturday that the administration of US President Joe Biden had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticising its self-defensive missile test.

At the committee meeting on Friday, the United States called for imposing additional sanctions and tightening the implementation of existing measures, denouncing the test as a violation of UN resolutions, according to Jo Chol Su, director-general for international organisations at North Korea's foreign ministry.