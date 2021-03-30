'My son thinks he will be killed like Samuel Paty’: Father of UK school teacher fears amid continuing cartoon anger

The father of Batley Grammar School RE teacher said that his son is in fear of his life and remains concerned for the safety of his family.

The school teacher was suspended on Friday after reportedly showing an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed at a school in the Midlands region of England.

The mother of the teacher has also gone into hiding amid growing concerns the wider family may be targeted by extremists.

“My son…knows that he’s not going to be able to return to work or live in Batley,” he told the Daily Mail. “It’s just going to be too dangerous for him and his family.

“Look what happened to the teacher in France who was killed for doing the same thing. Eventually, they will get my son and he knows this. His whole world has been turned upside down. He's devastated and crushed.”

The image was used in a lesson at Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire earlier this week and triggered protests outside the school.

The teacher in question has since been suspended pending an investigation, with Head Teacher Gary Kibble apologising "unequivocally".

The caricature, believed to be one published by French magazine 'Charlie Hebdo', was shown to pupils in a religious studies lesson.

