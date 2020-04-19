Top 10 world news today: Spain death toll slows, US coronavirus response bill, and more

US Democrats close to deal with Republicans on new coronavirus response bill

"We've made very good progress and I'm very hopeful we can come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning," Schumer said in an interview with CNN.

Iran will give a decisive response to any 'mistake' by US in the Gulf: Revolutionary Guards navy

The US military said on Wednesday that 11 vessels from the Revolutionary Guards navy had come dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves "dangerous and provocative".

Coronavirus death toll in Spain slows, with lowest increase in about a month

Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 410 on Sunday, down from 565 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

Canada police arrest suspected gunman, say there have been several victims

Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims.

As coronavirus cases rise in US hot spots, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America

New York continued to see hospitalizations decline to 16,000 from a high of 18,000, and the number of patients being kept alive by ventilators also fell. There were 507 new deaths, down from a high of more than 700 a day.

'No way': Wuhan lab director rejects coronavirus origins from its facility

In an interview, Yuan Zhiming, director of the institute said that 'there's no way this virus came from us'.

Australia calls for independent probe into global virus response

Australia, which has recorded 6,600 coronavirus cases and 70 deaths linked to COVID-19, was one of the first countries to impose a ban on travel from China.