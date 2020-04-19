Turkey overtakes Iran with over 82,000 coronavirus cases

Turkey has overtaken Iran, which was so far worst-affected coronavirus-hit country in the Middle East as positive cases rose to 82,329 on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 3,783 tested positive of coronavirus in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The health minister also said more than 121 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,890. As many as 18,453 people have also recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far and the number of tests carried out have risen to 40,250 in the 24-hour period, Koca said.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said the travel restrictions between 31 cities have been extended for another 15 days starting at midnight on Saturday.

(With Reuters inputs)