Top 10 world news today: Putin's critic Navalny in coma, Trump on Jimmy Lai & more

Wish Navalny speedy recovery, says Kremlin after Putin critic slips into coma

Navalny, 44, who was a fierce critic of Putin fainted on a flight which had to make an emergency landing and was taken to hospital.

Trump calls arrested Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai 'brave man'

The 71-year-old was cheered by staff and handed a bouquet as he returned to the newsroom two days later following a late-night release on bail after 40 hours in custody.

'Don't buy Goodyear tyres,' says Trump after company bans MAGA caps

Trump said it was 'disgraceful' that Goodyear stops its staff from wearing attire in favour of 'Blue Lives Matter' movement that backs law enforcement, but allows support to the causes that are 'Marxist' in nature

'They would like to buy F-35s': After peace accord with Israel, Trump puts fighter jets 'under review' for UAE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that he would oppose F-35 sale to the UAE.

Barack Obama's rare rebuke raises Donald Trump's hackles

Trump went live with his tweeting as Obama and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris delivered their speeches at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

The curious case of Russian Kremlin critics who were allegedly poisoned

Here are some details about previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have been victims of poisoning or suspected poisoning, or have cried foul after suddenly falling ill.

Kamala Harris, the 'Momala' of her blended American family

Known as "Momala" to her two step-children, the 55-year-old US senator and daughter of immigrants has embraced her status as the first woman of color on a major party ticket, and outlined a future…

United Nations in racism row after survey lists 'yellow' as an option for staff

The 'UN Survey on Racism' was sent to thousands of staff on Wednesday.

China, United States to hold trade talks 'in the coming days'

The Chinese commerce ministry's Thursday announcement followed Tuesday's remarks by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that no new high-level trade talks were scheduled, though both sides…

Iran announces locally made ballistic and cruise missiles, amid US tensions

Tensions have been high between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when President Donald Trump pulled out the United States from the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.