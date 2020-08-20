'They would like to buy F-35s': After peace accord with Israel, Trump puts fighter jets 'under review' for UAE

Amid the breakthrough UAE-Israel peace agreement, US President Donald Trump said today that UAE is interested in buying F-35 stealth fighter jets.

"They would like to buy F-35s. We'll see what happens. It's under review," the US president said when asked about UAE's intent.

Trump further went on to add that he expected Saudi Arabia to join the peace deal announced last week, however, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that "peace deal must be achieved with the Palestinians" as a condition for any normalisation of relations with Israel.

The jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp is used by the Israeli Air Force. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that he would oppose F-35 sale to the UAE. The F-35 jets have recently been purchased by Poland.

The sale of jets was first reported by Israeli media. Reports said Trump's son-in-law White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner was reportedly involved in the sale of F-35 to UAE.

The sale of the F-35 to UAE would need Congressional approval which is a long drawn process. Trump, in fact, said, "they’ve definitely got the money to pay for it."

In the UAE accord, Israel had agreed to suspend annexation of areas in occupied West Bank.