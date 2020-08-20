'Don't buy Goodyear tyres,' says Trump after company bans MAGA caps

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked people to boycott buying Goodyear tyres and threatened to even change them from his limousine after a report said the company denied allowing its employees to wear Trump's campaign's caps.

Kansas-based broadcaster WIBW on Tuesday shared an image that allegedly showed Goodyear diversity training slideshow which called for not allowing clothing associated with conservative agenda, including Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) caps.

Also read | Billie Eilish debuts new single at Democratic National Convention, says 'Donald Trump is destroying America'

"Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that the company is "playing politics".

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020 ×

However, Goodyear said that the widely shared image has not been created or sent by the company's corporate group.

Also read | 'They would like to buy F-35s': After peace accord with Israel, Trump puts fighter jets 'under review' for UAE

According to Trump. it was "disgraceful" that Goodyear stops its staff from wearing attire in favour of 'Blue Lives Matter' movement that backs law enforcement, but allows support to the causes that are "Marxist" in nature.

In the image reported that of the training session, appropriate and inappropriate clothing was discussed, with 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride' given a thumbs up, while 'Blue Lives Matter' and 'MAGA Attire' were not.

The US president also spoke on the possibility of the replacement of Goodyear tyres for his limousine nicknamed "The Beast", saying "I would swap them out, based on what I heard. We will see what happens".

