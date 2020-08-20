Billie Eilish debuts new single at Democratic National Convention, says 'Donald Trump is destroying America'

Pop star Billie Eilish debuted a new song and urged people to vote against Donald Trump while appearing at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.



Before debuting her new song 'My Future', the Grammy award-winning singer made a plea to viewers.



"Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values," Eilish said. "It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden."



At the convention on Tuesday, Joe Biden was formally nominated as Democratic candidate for president while Kamala Harris on Wednesday officially became his running mate.



Eilish asked Americans to show up in support of Biden on voting day.



"Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out," she said. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves."



Eilish was one of many scheduled musical performers at this year's convention. The convention will also see performances from John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, The Chicks, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Prince Royce.