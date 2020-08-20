United Nations in racism row after survey lists 'yellow' as an option for staff

The United Nations has been accused by some of its staff of racism after it issued a survey that included a question asking how they identify themselves. They apparently offered 'yellow' among the possible responses.

The 'UN Survey on Racism' was sent to thousands of staff on Wednesday.

An email accompanying the survey said it was being carried out as part of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' "campaign to eradicate racism and promote dignity."

The first question, however, listed 'yellow' as an option. Other categories offered were black, brown, white, mixed/multi-racial and any other.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the survey would be "taken off-line and revised appropriately taking into account the legitimate concerns" that had been expressed.

Organisations and companies have been under increasing pressure to address racism in the wake of global protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black American who died in May after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The email accompanying the survey, seen by Reuters, says: “This survey will provide us with the needed data to understand the depth of racism within the United Nations.” It adds, “we are not immune to the issue.”



