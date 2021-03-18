Top 10 world news today: Putin reacts to Biden, EU warns vaccine export ban, and more

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has broken silence over Joe Biden's comments against him. Meanwhile, the G7 countries have asked Russia to respect "international obligations". Russia, on the other hand, is busy imposing a Twitter ban on its opposition media house's account.

'Takes one to know one': Putin strikes back on Biden's 'killer' comment

Putin added that Moscow would not sever ties with Washington but would work with the US on terms "beneficial" to Russia.

'Crisis of century': EU threatens ban on coronavirus vaccine exports to UK

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen gave her warning as Brussels unveiled its plan for a vaccine travel certificate, part of its effort to free up travel despite an emerging third wave of the pandemic.

Spain legalises euthanasia, assisted suicide

The vote, which passed by 202 in favour and 141 against and two abstentions in the 350-seat chamber, makes Spain the fourth European nation to decriminalise assisted suicide, alongside the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Parents of Atlanta shooter handed over GPS to police to track him

While the police are unsure as to why Long's parents were tracking him, they agreed that the cooperation from his parents was one of the most essential aide in tracking Long.

We will never accept Russia's occupation of Crimea: G7

Asking Moscow to respect "international obligations", the G7 nations on Thursday refused to recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Donald Trump's net worth dropped by $700m during presidency

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the former US president's net worth dropped by nearly $700 million and reached $2.3 billion.

3 Chinese telecom firms face threat to work in US as regulator begins probe

Failure to prove that they were not under "undue influence" from Beijing, three Chinese state-owned telecommunications companies could be barred to operate in the United States.

North Korea blasts US attempt to initiate contact as 'cheap trick'

The statement by Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of foreign affairs for North Korea, is the first formal rejection of tentative approaches by the new US administration under President Joe Biden, who took office in January.

Russian watchdog asks Twitter to delete opposition's content: Reports

The media house has been accused of posting content that shows Russia in a negative light and labels the country as 'undesirable, MBK said.

Hundreds of child sex abuse cases revealed in German diocese: Report

The 800-page report on the Cologne diocese was commissioned by the Roman Catholic Church and uncovered 202 perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims.