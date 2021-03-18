'Takes one to know one': Putin strikes back on Biden's 'killer' comment

Almost a day after US President Joe Biden agreed that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a 'killer', the latter has broken his silence. Putin, on Thursday, talking about Biden's comment said it "takes one to know one".

The Russian President also acknowledged Biden's statement about the two leaders knowing each other well. "As for the statement by my American counterpart, we really are, as he said, personally acquainted. What would I answer him? I would tell him: stay healthy! I wish him good health," Putin said in televised remarks.

He also pointed out that people usually project onto others what they think about themselves. "We always see our own qualities in another person and think that he is the same as we are. And based on this, we evaluate his actions and give an assessment in general." He added that Moscow would not sever ties with Washington but would work with the US on terms "beneficial" to Russia.

Putin's statement came a few minutes after Kremlin expressed disappointment in the weakening relationship between the two countries. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it is clear that Joe Biden has no interest in improving the strained relationship between the two countries.

"These statements from the president of the United States are very bad. It is clear that he does not want to get the relationship with our country back on track, and we will proceed from that," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

This has come after Biden, during an interview, said "I do" when asked if he thinks Putin is a 'killer'. The US President had also claimed that Putin will "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in the US election 2020.

"I know him [Putin] relatively well," Biden said, recalling his conversation with the Russian ruler in January 2021. "The most important thing dealing with foreign leaders in my experience [...] is just know the other guy," he added.

Biden had also described Putin to have no soul, which is the first time the newly-elected President has passed such a harsh statement on some foreign leader.

These claims, however, have been declined by the Kremlin and recalled the Russian envoy back to the country for consultations on ties with the US to prevent an 'irreversible deterioration' in relations.

"The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analysing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of parliament’s upper house, took to Facebook to condemn Biden's comments, which Kremlin claims are an attack on Russia as a whole.

“I suspect it will not be the last one if no explanation or apology follows from the American side,” Kosachyov said in a Facebook post. "This kind of assessment is not allowed from the mouth of a statesman of such a rank. This kind of statement is not acceptable under any circumstances."