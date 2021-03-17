Russia recalls Washington envoy for consultations 

Russia said on Wednesday it had summoned its Washington envoy back to the country for consultations on its ties with the United States but stressed it wanted to prevent an 'irreversible deterioration' in relations.

"The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analysing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after President Joe Biden said Russia will 'pay a price' for meddling in US elections and he agrees with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a 'killer'.

The Biden's statement has come after a 15-page report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday, claimed that the Russian President likely directed efforts to try and sabotage Biden's chances of winning the US election 2020 against Donald Trump.

"Putin had purview over the activities of Andriy Derkach," the report said. "Other senior officials also participated in Russia's election influence efforts - including senior national security and intelligence officials who we assess would not act without receiving at least Putin's tacit approval."

However, these claims were dismissed by Russia. "The document prepared by the US intelligence community is another set of groundless accusations against our country of interfering in American internal political processes. The conclusions of the report on Russia conducting influence operations in America are confirmed solely by the confidence of the intelligence services of their self-righteousness. No facts or specific evidence of such claims were provided," the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Wednesday.

Immediately after Biden's statement, Russia's lower house of parliament denounced the US President for agreeing that Putin is a 'killer'. Claiming that attacks on Putin are attacks on Russia, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel that "Biden insulted the citizens of our country with his statement".

(With inputs from agencies)