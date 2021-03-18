We will never accept Russia's occupation of Crimea: G7

Asking Moscow to respect "international obligations", the G7 nations on Thursday refused to recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea.

"We unequivocally denounce Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia's attempts to legitimise it are not, and will not, be recognised," the G7 nations in a statement marking the seventh anniversary of the takeover of Crimea said.

It also asked Moscow to allow access to "international monitors" and release all "those who are unjustly detained" in an indirect reference to top Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny and hundreds of others recently jailed.

The statement comes amid the fighting between Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east that has damaged the ceasefire agreed upon last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged for a summit with European nations and suggested a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the crisis.

Last month, US President Joe Biden said that Washington would never recognise Moscow's annexation of Crimea and expressed solidarity with Ukraine against "Russia's aggressive acts".

"The United States does not and will never recognise Russia's purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia's aggressive acts," Biden had said.

Biden on Wednesday also described Putin as a "killer".