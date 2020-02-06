Top 10 world news today: NASA astronaut returns to Earth, coronavirus outbreak and more

Christina Koch, NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record 328 days in space

NASA's Christina Koch returned to Earth safely Thursday having shattered the spaceflight record for female astronauts after almost a year aboard the International Space Station.

US President Donald Trump acquitted of impeachment charges in Republican-majority Senate

After months of back-and-forth, United States President Donald Trump was recently acquitted of all charges.

More jobs? Booming economy? Fact-checking Trump's claims from State of the Union address

Yesterday, during the State of the Union address, Donald Trump made multiple claims about the booming economy, decreased unemployment, increased inequality.

What happens if the coronavirus breaches Asian megacities?

Asian megacities outside of Mainland China are poorly equipped to contain the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus, as per a leading epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong.

Turkey plane accident: Three dead, 179 injured in mishap

Three people have died and 179 were injured when a plane skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport, caught fire and split into three after landing in rough weather.

Syrian army advances in Idlib as UN Security Council calls emergency meeting

The United Nation's Security Council has called for an emergency session on Syria as tensions between Syrian and Turkish forces escalated.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffles cabinet after coalition partner ructions

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, replacing two senior ministers from junior coalition partner the National Party following their recent resignations.

Outspoken Chechen blogger murdered 'violently' in French hotel

A youtube blogger from Chechen who was an outspoken critic of the country's President Ramzan Kadyrov was ''violently murdered'' in a French hotel's room.

Finland to offer equal paid parental leave to mothers and fathers

Finland has announced plans to offer men and women equal paid parental leave as well as an extension of the total family allowance from 11.5 months to just over 14 months.

All plastic ever produced still exists in the environment: Report

If all countries were to aggressively tighten regulations relating to plastic use, it would still be really hard to recycle 50 per cent of all of the plastic waste in 10 years time.