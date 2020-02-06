Outspoken Chechen blogger murdered 'violently' in French hotel

A youtube blogger from Chechen who was an outspoken critic of the country's President Ramzan Kadyrov, was ''violently murdered'' in a French hotel's room.

According to French officials, the blogger's name was Imran Aliev and he ''suffered a violent death''.

Reportedly, he was stabbed repeatedly in the neck.

Also read: Canadian YouTuber confesses of faking his girlfriend's death for subscribers

The 44-year-old ran a YouTube channel which frequently criticised the Chechen regime which is backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The police believes that the victim knew his murderer.

They are hunting down the 35-year-old Chechen man who police believe is the primary suspect.

Also read: Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition

The police believes the motive behind the murder is political.

The knife found at the crime scene has been sent to a forensic laboratory for assessment.

The murder is warning to others and an attempt to intimidate anyone who criticizes 'Russian protégé' Ramzan Kadyrov, as per Mansur Sadulev, chairman of the Chechen Human Rights Association.

Kadyrov is known for his allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.