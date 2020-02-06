Syrian army advances in Idlib as UN Security Council calls emergency meeting

The United Nation's Security Council has called for an emergency session on Syria as tensions between Syrian and Turkish forces escalated. It comes as the Syrian army advanced into the strategic town of Saraqib in the rebel-held Idlib province.

The town sits on a junction of two key roads which President Bashar al-Assad's government is seeking to retake to revive an economy ravaged by almost nine years of war. Syrian forces which are backed by Russia continue to advance despite Turkey's warning.

Turkey has chosen to retaliate by sending reinforcements to the so-called de-escalation zone in Syria. Tensions had escalated between Ankara and Moscow after 8 Turkish soldiers were killed in shelling by Syrian forces.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has warned Syria and Russia of retaliation if the fighting continues. The escalations have taken its toll on civilians. Hundreds of people have fled the besieged town of Saraqib on the Turkish border.

Fighting is not limited to rebel-held areas. According to reports, Syrian air defences intercepted missiles over Damascus. Missiles were fired at Syrian forces and Iranian militias.